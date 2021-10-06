Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 4,948 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,743,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,063,000 after buying an additional 109,478 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 83,230 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 52,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,890. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

