Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 5,500 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.37% of CoreSite Realty worth $22,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 426.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.83. 181,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

