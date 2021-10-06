Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys New Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.22% of Quidel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quidel by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,259. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $288.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

