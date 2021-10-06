Kempen Capital Management N.V. Cuts Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises 1.1% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Invitation Homes worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $38.65. 4,136,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

