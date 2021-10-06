Kempen Capital Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 66,226 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.24% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

