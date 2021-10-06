Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 268.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 491,320 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.60% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,041. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

