Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.49% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $24,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 339.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSM traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $83.67. The company had a trading volume of 329,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.14. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

