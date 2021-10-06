Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,426,349 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares makes up 1.6% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.30% of Huntington Bancshares worth $44,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,671,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 11,874,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,492,360. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

