Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $67.48. 6,396,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

