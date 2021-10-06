Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $17.40 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,638 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $17,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,710. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

