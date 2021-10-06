Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $19.31 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306,479 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.44% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $19,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,083,000 after buying an additional 992,620 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $19,482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,260,000 after buying an additional 560,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after buying an additional 506,031 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. 1,162,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

