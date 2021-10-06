Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $21.05 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.33% of LHC Group worth $21,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LHC Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in LHC Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHCG. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.80.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $145.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,794. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.75 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.70 and its 200 day moving average is $193.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

