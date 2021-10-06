Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $21.58 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of PPL worth $21,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,175,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

