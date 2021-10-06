Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $29.85 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 153.0% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.77.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $3.87 on Wednesday, hitting $154.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,467,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.13 and its 200-day moving average is $149.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $214.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

