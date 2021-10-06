Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $35.26 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,691 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe makes up about 1.3% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.50% of RenaissanceRe worth $35,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.96. The company had a trading volume of 500,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,385. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

