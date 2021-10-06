Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. 26,334,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,055,934. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

