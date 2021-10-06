Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.35% of Encompass Health worth $27,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.79. 445,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

