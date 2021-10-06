Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1,490.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,980 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.43% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $17,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 2,339,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

