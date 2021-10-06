Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $157.21 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,544,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,214,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 5.6% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,586,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,629. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

