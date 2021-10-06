Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 123,720 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,720 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571,629 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 599.9% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,624,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,590 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,632 shares during the period.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,888. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

