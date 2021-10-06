Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 142,334 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,334 shares during the quarter. Strategic Education accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 2.31% of Strategic Education worth $43,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after purchasing an additional 263,245 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of STRA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,377. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

