Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 16,033 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $24,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.77. 2,242,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

