Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 1,657 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.79. 2,230,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,234. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.