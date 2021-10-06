Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 54,300 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.46% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $19,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,015,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after buying an additional 1,660,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,830,000 after buying an additional 1,184,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 1,044,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after buying an additional 833,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. 792,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,159. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

