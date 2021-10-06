Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 64,800 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,782,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.85% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $17,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 73,741 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $7,824,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $728,000.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,239. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

