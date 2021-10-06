Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 75,641 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,641 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises approximately 2.3% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.84% of Brunswick worth $64,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

NYSE:BC traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.91. The stock had a trading volume of 530,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,118. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $100.27.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

