Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases New Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,546,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of Regency Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,157,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after purchasing an additional 71,805 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.22. 1,097,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $70.06.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

