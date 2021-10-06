Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,717,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,250,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.6% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 1.96% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 351,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,043. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.