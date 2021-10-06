Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,087,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,944,000. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.4% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 4.57% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.32. 281,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,190. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

