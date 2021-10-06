Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Kronos Worldwide makes up about 1.4% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 2.36% of Kronos Worldwide worth $39,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 4.5% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 14.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 90.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of KRO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. 117,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,816. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

