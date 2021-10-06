Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,142 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,441. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.