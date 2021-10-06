Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,752 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.34% of Atlas worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATCO. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlas by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 125,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATCO shares. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

ATCO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. 360,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,662. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

