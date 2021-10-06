Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 168,277 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,277 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.95% of Redwood Trust worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 144,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 2,100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

