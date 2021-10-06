Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 24,572 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,572 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises about 2.4% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.79% of Jabil worth $67,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $279,998.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,421,712.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 799,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,129. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

