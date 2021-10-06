Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 44,098 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 44,098 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up approximately 2.6% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 2.56% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $73,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. 1,933,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

