Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 806 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $30.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,751.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,786.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2,506.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,433.23 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.