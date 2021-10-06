Kempen Capital Management N.V. Takes $16.16 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,162,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.08% of Sun Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sun Communities by 4.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $190.38. The stock had a trading volume of 688,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,366. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

