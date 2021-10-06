Kempen Capital Management N.V. Takes Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,689,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.22% of Americold Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 382,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 66.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 425.0% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -108.77, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

