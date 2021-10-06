Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.74% of Kemper worth $175,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

KMPR traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.