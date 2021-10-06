Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares during the period. Kennametal comprises approximately 2.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 9.12% of Kennametal worth $273,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 106.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Kennametal by 82.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 118.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $25,836,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of KMT traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. 1,086,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.