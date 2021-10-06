Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€7.50” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €7.50 ($8.82) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.91 ($6.96).

CBK stock traded up €0.17 ($0.20) on Wednesday, hitting €5.86 ($6.89). 7,720,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.22. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.66.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

