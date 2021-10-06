Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Update

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $71.90. 62,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,926. Kering has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.