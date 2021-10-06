Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in September

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 65,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of KRNL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 5,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,830. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68. Kernel Group has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

