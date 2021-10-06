KeyCorp Comments on Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will earn $4.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.99. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

