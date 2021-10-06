KeyCorp Comments on Synaptics Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Synaptics in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Shares of SYNA opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $86,919,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,546.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

