Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Keysight Technologies worth $107,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.15. 1,035,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,615. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.06 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

