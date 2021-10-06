Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 5,250 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 3.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.06.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. 55,774,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,532,551. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of -87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

