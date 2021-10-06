Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

XOM stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,261,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,384,080. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.