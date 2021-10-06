Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,319 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 0.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Paychex by 17.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 10.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 23.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Paychex by 176.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 52,254 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

