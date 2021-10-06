Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 130,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,158 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.17. The company had a trading volume of 506,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,156. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average is $124.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

